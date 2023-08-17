Music notes: Katy Perry, Billie Eilish and more

If you ever wanted proof that somehow all rich and/or famous people hang out with each other, just look at the photos of Katy Perry on vacation with Jeff Bezos. The New York Post has pictures of Katy and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, joining the Amazon billionaire and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on August 17. And to add to the already random group of wealthy stars, Usher was also along for the vacation.

Billie Eilish is a well-known fan of The Office, but she reveals her top five other favorite TV shows for Dua Lipa's Service95 newsletter. At number one is Fleabag, followed by Barry, Bojack Horseman, New Girl and Arrested Development. Billie also appears on the latest episode of the podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service, out Friday, August 18.

Ed Sheeran's hot sauce, Tingly Ted's, is officially available in the U.S. You can now purchase the sauce — in either Tingly or Xtra Tingly — at www.tinglyteds.com and in select retailers across the country.

Jamie Lynn Spears feels about her sister, Britney, getting a divorce from husband Sam Asghari, While we can't say for sure howfeels about her sister,, getting a divorce from husband People has confirmed Jamie Lynn "liked" the magazine's post about the split on Instagram. She's since "unliked" the post. ABC News confirmed Thursday that Sam has filed for divorce from Britney after 14 months of marriage. In the midst of all this, Extra reports that Britney is working on a deal for a comeback album.

