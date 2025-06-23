Music Notes: Katy Perry, Alex Warren and more

Katy Perry took a break from performing in Australia on her Lifetimes tour to cuddle some cute animals — and dance with Robert Irwin, son of the late Steve Irwin. Katy visited the Irwin family's Australia Zoo and fed a kangaroo, met a wombat, embraced a koala bear and petted a rhino. She documented it all on Instagram and also posted a video in which she says, "I heard Robert Irwin is gonna be on Dancing with the Stars, so I thought maybe we should do a practice round here at the zoo." She and Robert then start waltzing, but while dipping her, he drops her on the floor.

After being knocked out of the top spot by Sabrina Carpenter's "Manchild," Alex Warren's #1 hit "Ordinary" has returned to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a third week. Meanwhile, "Ordinary" is also #1 on Billboard's Radio Songs, Adult Pop Airplay and Pop Airplay charts.

Suga of BTS has donated more than $3.5 million to start a treatment center at a hospital on Seoul, South Korea, specifically for children with autism spectrum disorder, The Korea Herald reports. The center will provide language, psychological and behavioral therapies, as well as programs that combine music with social skills training.

Scott Hoying of Pentatonix tells People that he and his husband, Mark Manio, will "have a baby for sure" by "next summer." According to Mark, "We finally have a surrogate, so we're closer." Scott adds, "We wanted to have our surrogate in LA, because we want to go to every single [doctor's] appointment. And so the wait list was a lot longer for LA. But it was worth it. ... She's amazing."

