Music notes: Katy Perry, Britney Spears and more

Katy Perry and Adele were among the many stars in attendance at Beyonce's birthday show in Los Angeles Monday night. Katy posted photos and video from the show, captioning the post, "came to [kiss] the ring @beyonce thank you for being born so we can all be better." Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul enjoyed the show from a VIP box.

Britney Spears debuted some new ink over the weekend. On Friday, she showed off a new snake tat on her lower back, and on Saturday, she revealed she got two more tattoos — a pink star on the inside of her right arm and a small design on her right ring finger.

On her Instagram Story Monday, Taylor Swift shared that she's been listening to British singer Griff's new single, "Vertigo," and encouraged her fans to check out the track. Griff responded in disbelief at the shoutout, writing on her own Instagram Story, "What!! Is!! Happening!! I have no words." She also posted a video on Instagram with the caption, "Taylor swift has listened to vertigo someone pinch me." The artists met at the 2021 BRIT Awards.

