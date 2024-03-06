Music notes: Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello and more

All three Jonas Brothers are dads, so of course they're familiar with the Australian children's program Bluey. On Tuesday, the band gave their Brisbane, Australia, audience a real-life Bluey collaboration. The second half of their show began with an homage to the show's theme song -- where the names of Bluey's family members were replaced with Joe, Nick and Kevin. "The collab you never knew you needed," Jonas Brothers captioned the video on Instagram.

Camila Cabello has posted a snippet of one of her new songs to her Instagram. "coming soon(er than you think)xoxo," Camila captioned her post. Fans on social media are intrigued that the end of the video includes a sample from Gucci Mane's 2009 track "Lemonade." One fan wrote, "Nothing and I mean nothing could've prepared me for the sample that's on this video omg," on X, formerly Twitter.

Ariana Grande has dropped a new teaser for her upcoming album, Eternal Sunshine. "Tomorrow night," Ari captioned the teaser on Instagram. In the video, Ariana is dressed in the outfit she wears on the official cover of Eternal Sunshine. A distorted snippet of one of her new songs plays in the background as she lounges and poses while wearing a white bodysuit and long red gloves.

