Music notes: Joe Jonas, Demi Lovato and more

Joe Jonas is in his feelings and teasing new music. The singer posted a TikTok video of himself riding a bike down a country road with a snippet of a new song playing in the background. He sings on the track, "Come on, Joe, you got so much more to be grateful for/ Stop being sad, 'cause you're making the room uncomfortable," adding, "Even baddies get saddies."

Demi Lovato is sporting some new ink with a special meaning. The singer showed off a new tattoo on her arm of the words "I love you more" written in her mom's handwriting. The words sit right below Demi's tattoo of her great grandmother. "I am so happy with how this tattoo came out," Demi said on TikTok. "It looks beautiful, it looks exactly like my mom's handwriting, and it holds so much meaning to me."

Wicked gets "Brickified"! The new Wicked trailer got the Lego treatment in a video released Wednesday. The clip is a shot-for-shot remake of the original featuring Ariana Grande's Glinda and Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba in Lego form.

