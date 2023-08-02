Music notes: Jessie J, Liam Payne and more

Jessie J is embracing self-body positivity. On her Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 1, the singer responded to comments made about her body after the birth of her son. "Couple of people have said to me 'I bet you can't wait to get your body back,'" Jessie wrote. "I don't want to go back. That body is gone. I want my body to go forward. That's the vibe ladies. Embrace that bowdddddy!"

Francia Raisa is clearing up rumors that she was "forced" to donate her kidney to Selena Gomez. On the Tuesday, August 1, episode of Josh Peck's Good Guys podcast, Raisa opened up about the organ donation process. "I just felt it in my heart, and I knew, I knew I was a match," Raisa said. "No one forced me to do anything. It came out of the genuine kindness of my heart."

Liam Payne is reminiscing about his One Direction days. As the band's smash hit song "What Makes You Beautiful" nears 1 billion streams, Payne posted a throwback One Direction photo on Wednesday, August 2, to celebrate. "Never in the making of this song so early in our career did I think I would be looking at those numbers what an achievement boys!" Payne wrote.

Dominic Fike is remembering his late Euphoria co-star, Angus Cloud. "I guess I lost a friend of mine recently," Fike said while onstage during a concert in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday, August 1. "He died the other night, which is wild to say because I don't deal with grief often. I haven't had a lot of death happen around me, and this was the first time I feel like I knew the person well enough to cry over and feel something," Fike said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.