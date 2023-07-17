Music notes: j-hope, Harry Styles and more

As a special gift to fans, BTS' j-hope is releasing a physical album for his 2022 solo effort, Jack in the Box. Jack in the Box (HOPE Edition), out August 18, will feature the album's original tracks along with three new live recordings from j-hope's performance last year at Lollapalooza. The physical album will also include new concept photos and other special features. Jack in the Box was originally released on July 15, 2022 on streaming services.

JP Saxe and Metro Boomin are among several music artists teaming up with Sonic Drive-In for new drink remixes. JP's creation is a mango slush with NERDS candy, while Metro's got lemonade with strawberries and vanilla. All the new drink combos hit Sonic Monday, July 17.

Harry Styles' seven Madame Tussauds wax figures had their official debut Monday, at the wax museum's locations in Hollywood, New York, London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Singapore and Sydney.



The Taylor Swift Eras Tour is where dreams come true. A chance meeting at one of Taylor's recent concerts landed one indie artist some major star power for their new music video. The indie artist, Claud, happened to run into actor Paul Rudd at the show and explained that they had a song called "Paul Rudd" on their album. Next thing you know, Rudd is starring in Claud's music video for "A Good Thing."

