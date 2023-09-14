Music notes: Harry Styles, Selena Gomez and more

Harry Styles' "Sign of the Times" soundtracks the new trailer for the Apple TV+ series Lessons in Chemistry. The show stars Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott, a scientist whose dreams are put on hold when she gets fired from her lab. This leads her to take on a job as a TV cooking show host, where she inspires her viewers in unexpected ways. It premieres October 13.



Former TRL host Carson Daly commemorated the 25th anniversary of the music video countdown show with a post on social media Thursday. "I'm so grateful for that time & all of you who allowed me (and my T-Mobile SideKick) to be apart of your life," he wrote. "I hope this finds you happy & healthy 25 yrs later. Hey, I wonder if that Backstreet Boys fangirl who yelled at me is still mad? Lol…Good times."



Selena Gomez is setting the record straight about why she looked so concerned during Olivia Rodrigo's performance at the VMAs. "I heard a loud noise and it scared me," she wrote under a Buzzfeed Celeb post about her reaction.



No, Taylor Swift's ex-fling Matty Healy will not be making an appearance on 1989 (Taylor's Version). Nor will his band The 1975, a spokesperson for Taylor tells Billboard. This puts to rest rumors from the British tabloids.

Maroon 5 is set to headline the Fall One805LIVE! Festival on September 22 in Summerland, California. Proceeds from the event will go to benefit first responders in Santa Barbara County.

BLACKPINK's Rosé is already a Tiffany & Co. ambassador, and now the brand has released a capsule collection inspired by the singer. The Tiffany Lock Rosé Edition features the classic Lock bracelet and pair of earrings and pendants, with rose gold and rare pink sapphire details.

