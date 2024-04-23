Music notes: Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and more

Music videos by Dua Lipa and Tyla will be screened at the upcoming Tribeca Festival, which will take place in New York City June 5-16. Dua's clip for "Illusion" and Tyla's video for "Water" are among the 10 videos being screened. Visuals by Bad Bunny, Conan Gray, The Black Crowes and Zach Bryan are among the other festival selections.

"Espresso" has become Sabrina Carpenter's first top-10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, and she celebrated the milestone with a note of gratitude to her fans on her Instagram Story. "Thank You Coffee Loverssssssss," she wrote, along with a screen grab of the story announcing her achievement.

Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department continues to break records. It's sold 700,000 copies just on vinyl, breaking the record for the largest sales week for an album on vinyl since 1991, when data company Luminate began tracking sales electronically. It breaks the previous record of 693,000 copies, set by 1989 (Taylor's Version) in 2023.

Speaking of Taylor, she released a new YouTube Shorts video that features behind-the-scenes footage of the creation of The Tortured Poets Department. In the video, Taylor is seen in the studio recording the album. There's also footage of her posing for some of the album's official photographs. "A fortnight making TTPD ... Brought to you by YouTube Shorts #ForAFortnightChallenge," the video's description reads.

A trailer for Jennifer Lopez's new film Atlas is now available. The sci-fi movie features JLo as Agent Atlas, who's trying to stop the world's first "AI terrorist," played by Simu Liu.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.