Music notes: Doja Cat, Lizzo and more

Music fans are getting their first look at Doja Cat's upcoming appearance at the revamped Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, now called The Victoria's Secret World Tour. A trailer for the event was just released featuring Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and more, with Doja popping up at the end in a nude-colored bra and matching pants adorned with sparkles. The Victoria's Secret World Tour airs September 26 on Prime Video.

Lizzo has gone blond. The singer shared some new photos on Instagram debuting her new hairdo: blond with pink tips, cut to chin-length in the front with long strands in back. It's giving serious Carol Brady circa the 1970s. She captioned the shots, "I DONT THINK YOU'RE READY FOR THIS JELLY-FISH."

A new book about Harry Styles is being released this fall, but it's already a hot item. The hardcover book, Harry Styles, is currently #1 on the Amazon bestsellers list — and it doesn't actually come out until October 24. The hardcover book features more than 100 photos of the pop star. It celebrates his "impact on music and fashion and how his choice of positive and authentic self-expression and tolerance has helped redefine modern masculinity and celebrity worldwide."

Selena Gomez is sporting a new accessory on her hand — a cast. The singer recently revealed she broke her hand, and now she's showing the world her black cast in a mirror selfie posted to her Instagram Story.

