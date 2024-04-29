Music notes: Charlie Puth, Taylor Swift and more

Charlie Puth has seemingly responded to being name-checked on the title track of Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department. In the song, Taylor sings that she and a former lover "declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist." On Sunday, Charlie reposted a photo that Taylor had posted in celebration of the album's success. In the picture, which is printed on a disc, Taylor sits inside a recording booth. "The Tortured Poets Department" is written atop the disc in black marker.

Speaking of Taylor, her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn is saying so long. Over a year after the couple broke up, Joe seems to have moved on. "He's dating and happy," a source told People. "He's a great guy and not into drama in any way." While he has moved on from his longtime relationship with Taylor, he doesn't seem to hold any ill will toward her. Joe "certainly doesn't talk poorly about her. ... He was in love with her, and it just didn't work out," the source said.

Lance Bass sang one of *NSYNC's biggest hits at a wedding held in Cairo, Egypt, Friday. At the wedding of Bilt Rewards CEO Ankara Jain and former WWE wrestler Erika Hammond, Lance took to the stage and gave an impromptu performance of "Bye, Bye, Bye." The marriage ceremony is considered to be the first wedding celebration held in modern times at the base of the Great Pyramids of Egypt in front of the Sphinx.

American Idol will honor the late Mandisa on the Monday episode with a special tribute featuring past contestants Colton Dixon, Danny Gokey and Melinda Doolittle, among others. They'll sing the Mary Mary hit "Shackles (Praise You)," which Mandisa sang while competing on the show's fifth season and later recorded for her debut album, True Beauty.

