Music notes: Charli XCX, Billie Eilish and more

Charli XCX is teasing a special announcement for her fans. On her burner Instagram account, @360_brat, Charli posted a photo of a lock with the words "Coming september 17, 9am est," written underneath it. "set ur alarms," the pop star captioned the post.

Mariah Carey walked The Great Wall of China in high heels, because of course she did. "At the Great Wall of China! Someone should've warned me about heels," Mariah wrote on the social platform X. "(Not that I would've listened)."

Billie Eilish is the first guest interviewed in COLORS' Close-Up series. In the episode, which is available to watch on YouTube, Billie takes part in an intimate, in-depth conversation, where she said her most-recent music, on her album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, is "the most me it's ever been."

