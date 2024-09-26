Music notes: Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter and more

Charli XCX is being honored with Variety's Hitmaker of the Year award. The recognition will be awarded during the publication's eighth annual Hitmakers celebration on Dec. 7. "We've been following Charli xcx since her first album, True Romance, back in 2013 and have been with her every step of the way. We're so happy to see that the world has finally caught up with her innovations in pop music, which have reached a new peak with BRAT," Jem Aswad, Variety's executive music editor, said.

Sabrina Carpenter fans think a recent TikTok LISA made is hinting at a potential collaboration between the two. In the clip, LISA steps up to a microphone and sings the words, "So kiss me," from the Sixpence None the Richer classic "Kiss Me." Although there's no overt reference to Sabrina, some fans think the TikTok matches the "Espresso" singer's girly aesthetic. "LISA X SABRINA CARPENTER?" a fan commented under the video. For now, all we can say is please, please, please.

Songwriter Julia Michaels' music catalog has been purchased by Jonas Group Publishing in the company's highest-profile catalog acquisition yet. The portfolio includes hits recorded by Selena Gomez, Maren Morris and Dua Lipa, including the RIAA three-time Platinum track "Lose You to Love Me."

