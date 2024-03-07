Music notes: Camila Cabello, Olivia Rodrigo and more

Camila Cabello gushed over Olivia Rodrigo after she attended the GUTS world tour on Wednesday night. She posted a Polaroid picture of her hugging Olivia to her Instagram Story on Thursday. "the most talented sweetest cutest girl with the best show," Camila wrote on the photo. "we screamed our guts out last night." Olivia also took to her IG Story to acknowledge Camila coming to the show. "my girrrlll," Olivia wrote.

Millie Bobby Brown has starred in several music videos -- including Maroon 5's "Girls Like U" and Drake's "In My Feelings" -- but she recently revealed to PopBuzz that she had to turn down an offer to be in a Miley Cyrus video. "I was asked to be in 'Malibu' by Miley Cyrus," Millie said. "I didn't do it because I was filming Stranger Things. But that was the coolest offer ... that's Hannah Montana. That's my dream."

Travis Kelce has made it to Singapore to support Taylor Swift at The Eras Tour. He arrived alongside a group of friends before Taylor's last two concerts there on Thursday. While Travis has yet to be pictured, his friend Ross Travis, who attended The Eras Tour with Travis in Australia, has posted photos to his Instagram Story indicating that he is in Singapore.

Jason Mraz has added three new shows to his summer tour, The Magical Mystical Radical Rhythmical Ride. The new shows have been added in Providence, Rhode Island, on June 30; Lenox, Massachusetts, on July 2; and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on July 3.

