Music notes: Britney Spears, Harry Styles and more

It's hard to believe that it's been a whole year since Britney Spears released her autobiography, The Woman In Me. On social platform X, she posted a photo touting that the book has sold more than 3 million copies worldwide and wrote, "Wow wow wow ... thank you all for your support over the past year !!! It means the world to me !!!"

No surprise here: Harry Styles has been named Sexiest Musician in a People magazine readers' poll ahead of the magazine crowning its annual Sexiest Man Alive Nov. 12. Readers also chose Joe Jonas for the title of Makes BRAT Look Sexiest, even beating out Brat auteur Charli XCX's bestie Troye Sivan.

David Henrie's daughter was repping his Wizards of Waverly Place co-star at the LA premiere of the sequel series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Pia, 4, carried an original Wizards of Waverly Place purse adorned with a photo of Selena Gomez's character, Alex Russo.

Halsey has just dropped her third VEVO live performance of a song from her new album, The Great Impersonator. This one is for the track "Ego." She's previously released performances of the songs "Panic Attack" and "Hometown," each of which features her in a different outfit and era.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.