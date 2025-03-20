Music notes: Beyoncé, Jack Harlow and more

By Andrea Dresdale

Beyoncé has added a second performance in Las Vegas to her Cowboy Carter Tour. Bey will now perform at Allegiant Stadium on July 25 and July 26. The general on-sale date for the shows will take place March 25 at 12 p.m. local time at beyonce.com. The BeyHive presale is running now through March 23. A Citi presale starts March 21, as does the Verizon presale. An artist presale starts Friday at 12 p.m.

Jack Harlow will release his long-awaited collaboration with Doja Cat, "Just Us," tonight at midnight, along with a video. You can watch a clip now on Jack's Instagram. Jack said as far back as 2020 that he'd had a crush on Doja "for months" and even told her "I love you" at the time.

If you invite Selena Gomez to a party, be ready on time, because she'll be the first one there. In an episode of Spotify's Countdown To..., Selena and her fiancé Benny Blanco discuss the first time they went to a party together.  "I don't know if this was the first but it was actually really funny," says Selena. "As a couple, we went to Taylor [Swift]'s party after some awards show ... but I was mortified. Apparently, cool people don't show up to parties on time." Benny agrees, noting, "We're the first people at every single party when I go with you. You show up like when my mother shows up to a party."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!