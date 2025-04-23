Music notes: Ariana Grande, Brian Littrell and more

The Wizard and Ari. Ariana Grande is teaming up with her Wicked co-star Jeff Goldbum for a song on his upcoming album, Still Blooming. Their duet of "I Don't Know Why (I Just Do)" comes out April 25.

After Brian Littrell's son, Baylee Littrell, was eliminated from American Idol Monday, the Backstreet Boy dad took to social media to show his 22-year-old son some support. "Bubba I am and always will be in your corner," Brian wrote. "You are so strong and so very talented, and inspire me every day. It's never the end, only the beginning for so many to be blessed by your gifts."

Maroon 5 is teasing something — and fans think it's a new collab with BLACKPINK's LISA. The band posted a cryptic photo to social media, featuring Adam Levine and an unidentified woman standing with their backs to the camera and facing a large window that looks out onto a cityscape. Fans are speculating the woman in the photo is LISA, but that has yet to be confirmed.

