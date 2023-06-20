Music notes: Ariana Grande, Rihanna & more

Ariana Grande fans will get to celebrate Thanksgiving with her for two years in a row. The upcoming movie adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked, which stars Grande and Cynthia Erivo, will be released in two parts over two consecutive Thanksgiving weekends. In March, it was announced that Wicked Part One would hit theaters on November 27, 2024, and now Wicked Part Two has been moved from its original date of December 25, 2025, to November 26, 2025.

Rihanna is continuing to use her voice to speak up about climate issues. She hopped on Twitter June 20 and asked U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and World Band President Ajay Banga to join the prime minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, in stepping up "for communities hit hardest by climate emergencies." "We need you to make bold commitments to finance & debt reforms," she said.

Bebe Rexha isn't letting the fact that she got hit in the face with a cellphone dampen her feelings about her recent show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in Lower Manhattan. Sharing pics and video from the concert on Instagram, Bebe wrote, "Although the show ended in an unfortunate way it was still an amazing show in my hometown. Thank you so Much New York. I love You. The Tour must go on!!!" Next up, Bebe's playing Philadelphia Tuesday, June 20.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.