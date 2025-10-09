Music notes: Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and more

Ariana Grande and Spotify are teaming up to launch a new experience for fans. You'll now be able to rank your favorite Ari songs within a new "My Top 5" feature in the Spotify app or website — just search "My Top 5" in the app or visit spotify.com/Top5. In addition to picking your personal faves, you'll be able to see your "true" top five based on your actual Spotify listens.

Selena Gomez is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of her album Revival. She commemorated the milestone with a slideshow on Instagram, captioning it, "Happy 10 YEARS of my album Revival!!! The year was 2015, I had bangs and thought I was a rockstar. What a time!! Thank you for those who have sang to every song with me and for making that chapter of my life so memorable!! LOVE YOU."

Doja Cat is ready for spooky season. The singer is partnering with Fortnite to appear as a character called Mother of Thorns for Fortnitemares 2025, the game's Halloween-themed event. Fortnitemares starts Thursday and runs through Nov. 1.

Kylie Kelce, the wife of Travis Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, revealed her favorite tracks off Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl. "My favorites on the album are definitely 'Wi$h Li$t,' 'Opalite' and, who are we kidding, 'Wood,'" she said on her podcast. As far as the double entendre-filled song "Wood," Kylie admits, "Do I need that much detail about, specifically about my brother-in-law? Probably not. But also good job, Trav!"

