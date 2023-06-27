Music notes: Adele, Post Malone and more

Adele seems to be confused by the whole Tom Sandoval cheating scandal. According to People, during a performance of her Las Vegas residency she was chatting with fans about the Vanderpump Rules star and admitted she had "no idea" what was going on, asking, "What does the man do? What does that man do?" When someone suggested he's trying to be a singer, she asked, "So, it's a restaurant TV show, but he tries to sing and then cheats?" Another noted he's working as a server but wants to be an entertainer, prompting Adele to joke, "Ah, OK. Like most of LA. Whenever I get served at a restaurant, someone tries to slide me a demo."

Post Malone has shared some more info about his upcoming album, Austin. He posted the track list on Instagram, along with a snippet of the song "Something Real." Austin is set to drop July 28 and is available for preorder now.

Sara Bareilles has written many love songs throughout her career, but she doesn't want to hear them when she walks down the aisle with fiancé Joe Tippett. "No! Absolutely not," she responded when People asked about her songs being on her wedding playlist. "I mostly hear my songs in Bed Bath & Beyond. So I'm going to do somebody else's songs. I don't need to hear mine!"

