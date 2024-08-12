MTV VMAs change airdate, book Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello

This year's MTV Video Music Awards have moved to a different day. The show will now air live Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. ET from UBS Arena in Queens, New York.

In addition to announcing a new date, the show has revealed its first performers: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello, Rauw Alejandro and rapper GloRilla. Sabrina is up for six Moon Persons this year, Chappell is up for two and Camila is up for one. Glo and Rauw each have three nominations.

As previously reported, Taylor Swift is the leading nominee with 10 nods, followed by Post Malone with nine. You can vote at vote.mtv.com through Aug. 30 for all categories except Best New Artist, which remains active during the show.

