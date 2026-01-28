Movies and TV shows casting in Athens

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Savannah.

'Integrating Athens'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Narrator (lead, all genders, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $400

- Casting locations: Athens

- Learn more about the documentary here

'Funeral Food'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Rain Montgomery (supporting, male, 21-25)

- Roles pay up to: $440

- Casting locations: Athens

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Things She Left Behind'

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- John (supporting, male, 45-50)

--- Madeline Lawson (lead, female, 18-22)

--- Billie (supporting, female, 18-23)

- Casting locations: Athens

- Learn more about the student film here

'Dinner Party'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Papa (supporting, male, 45-60)

- Casting locations: Athens

- Learn more about the short film here

'Signing Off'

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Ray Woodson (lead, male, 22-40)

--- Sandra Conaway (lead, female, 22-40)

--- Mr. James G. Creely (supporting, male, 40-60)

- Roles pay up to: $250

- Casting locations: Athens

- Learn more about the student film here

'The Flies!'

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Milo (lead, male, 20-35)

--- Omar (lead, male, 20-35)

--- Finley (supporting, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 20-35)

- Casting locations: Athens

- Learn more about the student film here

'Between Us'

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Riley (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Featured Family (background / extra, 18+)

- Casting locations: Athens

- Learn more about the student film here

'Girls Trip'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Recently Single Woman (real people, female, 26-34)

--- Besties with a Recently Single Woman (real people, female, 26-36)

- Roles pay up to: $1,800

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

TV Series, Real Professional Cooks & Chefs

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Real Professional Cooks & Chefs for TV Series (chorus / ensemble, 18+)

--- Real Professional Cooks & Chefs for TV Series (models, 18+)

--- Real Professional Cooks & Chefs for TV Series (real people, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $5,200

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Indie Drama Feature Project

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- James (supporting, male, 30-55)

--- Penny (supporting, female, 9-12)

- Roles pay up to: $3,488

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Reality Show, Wild Couples

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Wild Couples (real people, 25+)

- Roles pay up to: $4,000

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Spider Blue'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Gloria (supporting, female, 60-70)

--- Corin (supporting, female, 35-50)

--- Thea (supporting, female, 30-45)

- Roles pay up to: $1,245

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Cousins'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Daniel Wilson (lead, male, 18-35)

--- Isabella Wilson-Smith (supporting, female, 18-35)

--- Marie Wilson (supporting, female, 25-40)

- Roles pay up to: $900

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Feelin' Real Estate'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Cynthia Klienschmidt (lead, female, 30-55)

--- Tom Morse (supporting, male, 18-35)

--- Abby Morales (supporting, female, 18-35)

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

