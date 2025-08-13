Movies and TV shows casting in Atlanta

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Atlanta, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Comedy In The Court'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Courtroom Extra/BG (background extra, female, male, 18-50)

- Average hourly rate: $10

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'Surrogate Mother'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary (lead, female, 28-43)

--- Shela (supporting, female, 18-26)

--- Izabella (lead, female, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'Schism'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Yara (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Mom (lead, female, 50-65)

--- ADVISOR (supporting, male, 50-80)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'The Fall of Stardust'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Asherah: Age 12 (supporting, female, 10-14)

--- Miguel (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Father Samuel (models, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $93

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'Frosted Tips'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Salon Clients (background extra, 20-90)

--- Bris Guests (background extra, 30-90)

--- Hair Stylists (background extra, 25-60)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'The Book of Nemo'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Red Leader (day player, 25-60)

--- Blue Leader (day player, 24-60)

--- Unconscious Child (day player, 6-14)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'Hiding Miss Mobster'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Granger (supporting, 30-40)

--- DEA Agents (day player, male, 25-35)

--- Emily (day player, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'The Genius and the Bad Boy'- ATLANTA LOCALS ONLY'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Rylan Barry (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Lana (supporting, female, 18-24)

--- Sophie May (lead, female, 18-24)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'Asherah: A Love Odyssey - Episode One - Flashbacks'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ariel: Age-19 (supporting, female, 18-23)

--- Miguel: Age-20 (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Asherah: Age-18 (lead, female, 18-23)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'Pegged For Murder'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Maxwell (lead, male, 25-30)

--- Quinton (supporting, 25-30)

--- Juan (supporting, male, 25-30)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

'Progeny,' Lead Roles - Nationwide Casting'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Tanner Keith (lead, male, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: nationwide

'Numbskull'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sonny (lead, 18-25)

--- Lacy (supporting, female, 18-30)

--- Vincent (supporting, male, 50-80)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Asheville, North Carolina

'Walkaround'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Molly (lead, female, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: Birmingham, Alabama

'Right in Front of You'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Malcolm (lead, male, 35-38)

--- CIARA (supporting, female, 35-42)

--- Aliyah (lead, female, 37-39)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Columbia, South Carolina

