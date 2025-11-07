The most expensive neighborhoods in Brunswick

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the highest value homes in Olympia, WA.

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Brunswick metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Sea Island (St. Simons, GA)

Median sale price

: $3,700,000 |

Median days on market

: 41 days

261 10Th St, Sea Island, GA 31561

- List price: $10,995,000

- Beds: 7 | Baths: 7 | Square feet: 9,725

- See 261 10Th St, Sea Island, GA 31561 on Redfin.com

50 Dune Ave, Sea Island, GA 31561

- List price: $1,599,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,202

- See 50 Dune Ave, Sea Island, GA 31561 on Redfin.com

541 Forest Rd, Sea Island, GA 31561

- List price: $6,695,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 6 | Square feet: 6,562

- See 541 Forest Rd, Sea Island, GA 31561 on Redfin.com

600 Beach Club Dr, Sea Island, GA 31561

- List price: $2,795,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,965

- See 600 Beach Club Dr, Sea Island, GA 31561 on Redfin.com

#2. Sea Palms West (St. Simons, GA)

Median sale price

: $598,000 |

Median days on market

: 92 days

103 Turtle Point Ct, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522

- List price: $637,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,797

- See 103 Turtle Point Ct, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522 on Redfin.com

1064 Sea Palms West Dr, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522

- List price: $668,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,290

- See 1064 Sea Palms West Dr, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522 on Redfin.com

4 Bay Tree Ct W, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522

- List price: $520,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,511

- See 4 Bay Tree Ct W, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522 on Redfin.com

756 Deer Run Villas, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522

- List price: $369,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,407

- See 756 Deer Run Villas, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522 on Redfin.com

#3. Hampton Plantation (Darien, GA)

Median sale price

: $532,500 |

Median days on market

: 105 days

104 Montrose, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522

- List price: $799,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,026

- See 104 Montrose, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522 on Redfin.com

150 Rice Mill, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522

- List price: $980,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 2,685

- See 150 Rice Mill, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522 on Redfin.com

46 Limeburn Dr, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522

- List price: $425,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,800

- See 46 Limeburn Dr, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522 on Redfin.com

704 Dungeness, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522

- List price: $925,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,806

- See 704 Dungeness, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522 on Redfin.com

#4. Old Town (Brunswick, GA)

Median sale price

: $512,500 |

Median days on market

: 28 days

1409 Egmont St, Brunswick, GA 31520

- List price: $699,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,554

- See 1409 Egmont St, Brunswick, GA 31520 on Redfin.com

501 Dartmouth St, Brunswick, GA 31520

- List price: $910,000

- Beds: 8 | Baths: 6 | Square feet: 6,028

- See 501 Dartmouth St, Brunswick, GA 31520 on Redfin.com

815 Union St, Brunswick, GA 31520

- List price: $785,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,360

- See 815 Union St, Brunswick, GA 31520 on Redfin.com

917 Amherst St, Brunswick, GA 31520

- List price: $219,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,002

- See 917 Amherst St, Brunswick, GA 31520 on Redfin.com

#5. Sea Palms (St. Simons, GA)

Median sale price

: $408,000 |

Median days on market

: 119 days

121 Shore Rush Dr, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522

- List price: $875,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,850

- See 121 Shore Rush Dr, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522 on Redfin.com

274 Moss Oak Ln, St Simons Island, GA 31522

- List price: $550,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,304

- See 274 Moss Oak Ln, St Simons Island, GA 31522 on Redfin.com

652 N Golf Villas, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522

- List price: $449,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,564

- See 652 N Golf Villas, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522 on Redfin.com

662 N Golf Villas, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522

- List price: $299,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,304

- See 662 N Golf Villas, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.