Most expensive homes for sale in Macon

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Macon listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 5609 Taylor Ter, Macon

- Price: $3,200,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,924

- Price per square foot: $1,094

- Lot size: 10.0 acres

- Days on market: 574 days

#2. 311 N Rivoli Farms Dr, Macon

- Price: $2,400,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 12,420

- Price per square foot: $193

- Lot size: 7.5 acres

- Days on market: 166 days

#3. 2727 Ingleside Ave, Macon

- Price: $2,100,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 7,600

- Price per square foot: $276

- Lot size: 9.0 acres

- Days on market: 231 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)

#4. 619 College St, Macon

- Price: $1,820,000

- 8 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 13,728

- Price per square foot: $132

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 96 days

#5. 727 Latrobe Way, Macon

- Price: $1,725,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 7,919

- Price per square foot: $217

- Lot size: 2.5 acres

- Days on market: 539 days (-$25,000 price reduction since listing)

#6. 171 McClain Cir, Macon

- Price: $1,725,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 11,892

- Price per square foot: $145

- Lot size: 2.9 acres

- Days on market: 110 days

#7. 195 College St, Macon

- Price: $1,625,000

- 3 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 9,500

- Price per square foot: $171

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 148 days

#8. 947 Bellhouse Rd, Macon

- Price: $1,600,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,603

- Price per square foot: $347

- Lot size: 159.0 acres

- Days on market: 203 days (-$150,000 price reduction since listing)

#9. 1435 Twin Pines Dr, Macon

- Price: $1,550,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,381

- Price per square foot: $288

- Lot size: 7.4 acres

- Days on market: 102 days

#10. 1464 Twin Pines Dr, Macon

- Price: $1,195,000

- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 7,349

- Price per square foot: $162

- Lot size: 13.3 acres

- Days on market: 228 days

