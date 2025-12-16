Most expensive homes for sale in Gainesville, Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Gainesville, Georgia listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 3263 Tanners Mill Rd, Gainesville

- Price: $6,495,000

- 7 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 7,440

- Price per square foot: $872

- Lot size: 37.6 acres

- Days on market: 278 days (-$455,000 price reduction since listing)

#2. Jesse Jewell Pkwy, Gainesville

- Price: $6,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- Lot size: 16.2 acres

- Days on market: 1492 days

#3. 5608 Azelia Dr, Gainesville

- Price: $4,650,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,341

- Price per square foot: $1,391

- Lot size: 40.2 acres

- Days on market: 83 days

#4. 4620 Highland Dr, Gainesville

- Price: $4,590,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- Lot size: 51.9 acres

- Days on market: 26 days

#5. 6407 Grand Marina Cir, Gainesville

- Price: $3,500,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 10,396

- Price per square foot: $336

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 115 days

#6. 5414 Price Rd, Gainesville

- Price: $3,500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 11,483

- Price per square foot: $304

- Lot size: 50.3 acres

- Days on market: 25 days

#7. 725 Mountain View Cir, Gainesville

- Price: $3,450,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- Lot size: 3.5 acres

- Days on market: 71 days

#8. 3464 Carolyn St, Gainesville

- Price: $3,000,000

- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,968

- Price per square foot: $430

- Lot size: 6.8 acres

- Days on market: 432 days (-$500,000 price reduction since listing)

#9. 9735 Emery Dr, Gainesville

- Price: $3,000,000

- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 12,618

- Price per square foot: $237

- Lot size: 4.7 acres

- Days on market: 96 days

#10. 218 Lake Pointe Dr, Gainesville

- Price: $2,995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,318

- Price per square foot: $563

- Lot size: 1.6 acres

- Days on market: 182 days (-$255,000 price reduction since listing)

