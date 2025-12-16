Most expensive homes for sale in Brunswick

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Brunswick listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 208 Live Oak Way, Jekyll Island

- Price: $2,575,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,380

- Price per square foot: $761

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 271 days

#2. 206 Live Oak Way, Jekyll Island

- Price: $2,515,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 1,998

- Price per square foot: $1,258

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 271 days

#3. 204 Live Oak Way, Jekyll Island

- Price: $2,450,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,780

- Price per square foot: $881

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 271 days

#4. 200 Live Oak Way, Jekyll Island

- Price: $2,355,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,257

- Price per square foot: $1,043

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 257 days

#5. 211 Live Oak Way, Jekyll Island

- Price: $2,350,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,445

- Price per square foot: $431

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 264 days

#6. 214 Live Oak Way, Jekyll Island

- Price: $2,335,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,583

- Price per square foot: $418

- Lot size: 5,583.0 acres

- Days on market: 103 days

#7. 212 Live Oak Way, Jekyll Island

- Price: $2,230,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,578

- Price per square foot: $865

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 105 days

#8. 210 Live Oak Way, Jekyll Island

- Price: $2,200,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,664

- Price per square foot: $825

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 196 days

#9. 209 Live Oak Way, Jekyll Island

- Price: $2,200,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,445

- Price per square foot: $404

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 264 days

#10. 5406 Old Jesup Rd, Brunswick

- Price: $1,699,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,596

- Price per square foot: $472

- Lot size: 99.0 acres

- Days on market: 459 days

