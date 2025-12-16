Most expensive homes for sale in Brunswick

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Brunswick listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 208 Live Oak Way, Jekyll Island
- Price: $2,575,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,380
- Price per square foot: $761
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 271 days
#2. 206 Live Oak Way, Jekyll Island
- Price: $2,515,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 1,998
- Price per square foot: $1,258
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 271 days
#3. 204 Live Oak Way, Jekyll Island
- Price: $2,450,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,780
- Price per square foot: $881
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 271 days
#4. 200 Live Oak Way, Jekyll Island
- Price: $2,355,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,257
- Price per square foot: $1,043
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 257 days
#5. 211 Live Oak Way, Jekyll Island
- Price: $2,350,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,445
- Price per square foot: $431
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 264 days
#6. 214 Live Oak Way, Jekyll Island
- Price: $2,335,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,583
- Price per square foot: $418
- Lot size: 5,583.0 acres
- Days on market: 103 days
#7. 212 Live Oak Way, Jekyll Island
- Price: $2,230,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,578
- Price per square foot: $865
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 105 days
#8. 210 Live Oak Way, Jekyll Island
- Price: $2,200,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,664
- Price per square foot: $825
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 196 days
#9. 209 Live Oak Way, Jekyll Island
- Price: $2,200,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,445
- Price per square foot: $404
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 264 days
#10. 5406 Old Jesup Rd, Brunswick
- Price: $1,699,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,596
- Price per square foot: $472
- Lot size: 99.0 acres
- Days on market: 459 days
