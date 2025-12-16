Most expensive homes for sale in Atlanta

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in North Port from realtor.com.

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Atlanta listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 3687 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta

- Price: $35,000,000

- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 16,500

- Price per square foot: $2,121

- Lot size: 2.7 acres

- Days on market: 25 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 881 W Conway Dr NW, Atlanta

- Price: $25,000,000

- 6 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 15,000

- Price per square foot: $1,666

- Lot size: 16.9 acres

- Days on market: 33 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 4615 Northside Dr, Atlanta

- Price: $22,500,000

- 6 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 5 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 13,004

- Price per square foot: $1,730

- Lot size: 9.2 acres

- Days on market: 34 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 1386 Moores Mill Rd NW, Atlanta

- Price: $10,900,000

- 7 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 12,733

- Price per square foot: $856

- Lot size: 1.8 acres

- Days on market: 5 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 225 W Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta

- Price: $10,500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 11,777

- Price per square foot: $891

- Lot size: 1.4 acres

- Days on market: 83 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 261 King Rd NW, Atlanta

- Price: $9,500,000

- 10 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 12,968

- Price per square foot: $732

- Lot size: 1.1 acres

- Days on market: 22 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 3700 Randall Mill Rd NW, Atlanta

- Price: $8,900,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 7,414

- Price per square foot: $1,200

- Lot size: 12.5 acres

- Days on market: 85 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 41 Blackland Rd NW, Atlanta

- Price: $8,790,000

- 7 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 10,000

- Price per square foot: $879

- Lot size: 1.5 acres

- Days on market: 56 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 133 Blackland Rd NW, Atlanta

- Price: $8,500,000

- 7 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 9,778

- Price per square foot: $869

- Lot size: 2.1 acres

- Days on market: 80 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 2883 W Roxboro Rd NE, Atlanta

- Price: $8,500,000

- 6 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 16,566

- Price per square foot: $513

- Lot size: 2.5 acres

- Days on market: 563 days

- View listing on realtor.com