Morgan Wallen breaks Harry Styles' record for longest-running #1 by a solo artist

ABC

By Andrea Dresdale

Sorry, Harry StylesMorgan Wallen just broke your record for longest-running #1 by a solo artist.

Harry's "As It Was" and Morgan's "Last Night" were tied: both had spent 15 weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100. But now "Last Night" has pulled ahead, notching a 16th week. That makes the song the longest-running #1 on that chart by an artist without any collaborators.

"Last Night" is now tied with "Despacito," a collaboration between Luis FonsiDaddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, and "One Sweet Day," a Mariah Carey/Boyz II Men team-up, for the title of the second-longest run on top in Hot 100 history.

Only "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus has spent more time on top: it's the all-time leader at 19 weeks.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" has climbed to #3, a new high, four years after it was initially released on her 2019 album, Lover.

Olivia Rodrigo's new song "vampire" hits a new high of #6, while Dua Lipa's Barbie track "Dance The Night" climbs to #7. And Miley Cyrus' "Flowers," which first hit #1 in January, returns to the top 10.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    We're sending Abby Jessen OVER. THE. EDGE!
    Join us and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way.
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!