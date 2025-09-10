More Sunshine predicted: Ariana Grande adds dates to 2026 tour

Tickets for Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine tour are on sale now, but she's just expanded the trek -- her first in six years -- adding additional dates in multiple cities.

As announced on her Instagram Story and via her concert promoter Live Nation on Tuesday, nine new dates have joined the original routing for the tour, which starts June 6 in Oakland, California. The dates include third nights in Oakland; Austin; Sunrise, Florida; Inglewood, California; Atlanta; Boston; Montreal; and Chicago; and a fifth night in Brooklyn, New York.

Ari just won the video of the year award at the MTV VMAs on Sunday for Brighter Days Ahead, the short film she made to accompany the deluxe edition of her album Eternal Sunshine.

