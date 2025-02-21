Monica Lewinsky wants Taylor Swift on her new podcast

Since Taylor Swift's schedule has eased up a bit, perhaps she can carve out some time to appear on a podcast. No, not her boyfriend Travis Kelce's New Heights -- another one called Reclaiming, hosted by Monica Lewinsky.

Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday, the former White House intern turned advocate said that Taylor would be her dream podcast guest. "I think that if I aim really high, I would say Taylor Swift," Lewinsky told Colbert. "Get in line," he replied.

"Yeah, exactly, I know," she agreed. "But I think, particularly for the podcast, because if you think about 'Taylor’s Versions,' it’s really a reclamation. To lose your music catalogue and to figure out a way to get that back as your voice.”

Lewinsky -- whose relationship with then-President Bill Clinton turned into a worldwide scandal in 1998 -- and Taylor do have something else common: They were both publicly humiliated, and had to fight to gain back their reputations.

For Lewinsky, the #MeToo movement was one of those "shifts in culture" that helped her, as she told Colbert. "We now have a vernacular for things like bullying, slut-shaming, fat-shaming," she explained. "We didn’t have names for that before."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.