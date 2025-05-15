Miley Cyrus' 'Something Beautiful' coming to theaters for one night only

Something Beautiful, the "one-of-a-kind cinematic experience" Miley Cyrus created to go with her new album, is coming to a theater near you.

The visual, described as a "pop opera fueled by fantasy" and featuring 13 new Miley songs, will screen in North American theaters for one night only on June 12. Internationally, the movie will screen June 27. Tickets for the screenings go on sale May 22 at MileySomethingBeautiful.com.

As previously reported, the movie, co-directed by Miley herself, premieres June 6 at New York's Tribeca Festival.

In a statement, Miley says, "Something Beautiful is my dream project come true—fashion, film, and original music coexisting in harmony."

The Something Beautiful album is due May 30.

