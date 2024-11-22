Miley Cyrus celebrates her billion-stream hits on Spotify's 'Billions Club: The Series'

She can buy herself flowers to celebrate 6 billion streams.

Miley Cyrus celebrated her six songs that have passed 1 billion Spotify streams in the music platform's latest episode of Billions Club: The Series.

The episode, which was released Friday, finds Miley in conversation with her sister Brandi Cyrus, in which they talk about her songs "Party in the U.S.A," "We Can't Stop," "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart," "Angels Like You," "Wrecking Ball" and "Flowers."

"Wrecking Ball" was Miley's first #1 single, and she described the simple inspiration behind the song.

"My man wasn't acting right," Miley said, before sharing how she knew the song had caught on.

"I never know something is very successful until I feel it out in the real world and a part of culture. It was really when the video was being spoofed so much that I knew. It was pretty much when Jimmy Kimmel got naked on a wrecking ball, I knew."

Miley also talked about her 2009 smash hit "Party in the U.S.A," which she lovingly referred to as grocery store music.

"'Party in the U.S.A.' plays a lot when I'm out in public. It's kind of like the ultimate grocery aisle music. I don't know if I've ever gone to a grocery store and not heard it come on. And sometimes I think it's queued for my entrance," Miley said.

