Miley Cyrus' 'Something Beautiful' film coming to Disney+ and Hulu

If you didn't get a chance to attend a theatrical screening of Miley Cyrus' visual companion to her album Something Beautiful, you'll have another chance in July.

The film, which Miley co-directed, will begin streaming on Disney+ and Hulu July 16. It premiered June 6 at New York's Tribeca Festival and then played in theaters for one night only on July 12.

Something Beautiful contains 13 visuals for each of the 13 songs on the album. They all run together, without any narrative; each one depicts Miley in a different situation, looking gorgeous and wearing a different piece of fabulous couture.

Miley has already released the visuals for a number of the songs, including "Prelude," "End of the World," "Something Beautiful," "Easy Lover" and "More to Lose."

