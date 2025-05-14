Miley Cyrus says 'Flowers' success gave her the 'validation' she needed to make 'Something Beautiful'

Apple Music will release a Zane Lowe interview with Miley Cyrus about her new album, Something Beautiful, on May 21, but you can watch a trailer for it now. Miley explains in the interview that the impetus for the project came from the incredible success of her song "Flowers," for which she won her first Grammy.

"After I had 'Flowers,' after I felt that validation that somewhere inside of me needed to feel, I really felt free to make the album that I've been craving kind of my whole adult career," Miley tells Zane.

"Living and being and experiencing love and family and nature, I found something beautiful," Miley says. "This to me is pop music in its fullest form."

Miley has so far released four songs from Something Beautiful: "Prelude," the title track, "More to Lose" and "End of the World."

The full interview will drop May 21 at 1 p.m. ET on Apple Music 1.

