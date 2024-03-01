Miley Cyrus says new single, "Doctor," "embodies my spirit and my essence at this exact moment"

Miley Cyrus and Pharrell Williams have just released their new single, "Doctor (Work It Out)," which the two originally recorded back in 2012. Why release it now? Pharrell says the world wasn't ready for it back then.

Miley and Pharrell spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about the new track, and Pharrell explained, "We just knew it was early. We just knew we was on something that felt good to us. ... But you may feel that the environment is not ready for it."

Miley agreed, noting, "We just believe so much in timing and in everything happening when it's supposed to. ... it just felt like it was so serendipitous, and there were so many alignments and so many moments that made me know that now was the perfect time."

"Sometimes things in our past make more sense in our present than they ever did then," she added. "And so this song, I think the nature, the celebration, the feeling, especially with the video, the joy, the dancing, the letting go, it's what this song really always needed." She noted she didn't think she could have "delivered that at the time" the song was written.

According to Miley, "['Doctor'] completely embodies my spirit and my essence at this exact moment ... [my] whole life is a celebration right now."

"At this point, I just can't remember the last time I had a bad day because I'm surrounded by so much goodness," she declared. "I mean, I really can't imagine having a bad day at this moment. And there's just so much to be grateful and thankful for."

