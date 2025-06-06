Miley Cyrus says it wasn't her idea to have Dua Lipa on 'Plastic Hearts' album

Miley Cyrus appears on the latest episode of The Ringer podcast Every Single Album, where she goes into great depth about all her records: her Hannah Montana albums, her 2007 release Meet Miley Cyrus, and everything else up to and including her new album, Something Beautiful. In the process, she makes an interesting comment about her 2020 album, Plastic Hearts.

One of the singles on the record was "Prisoner," featuring Dua Lipa. The interviewer mentions that Plastic Hearts shows more of Miley's rock side, but then asks her point blank, "Why the f*** is Dua Lipa on this album?"

"OK, well that wasn't my idea, and second of all, no shade to Dua Lipa, it just isn't cohesive with the album," Miley responds. She suggests Dua would've sounded much better on her album Endless Summer Vacation, which was more dance-oriented. "It didn't make sense here," she adds.

Miley adds that Dua's presence on the song was "medicinal," explaining that her team was trying to, as she puts it, "salvage a sinking career" because they weren't happy with Plastic Hearts. That's also why there's a duet with Billy Idol on the record, Miley claims.

"They were like, 'Uh-oh, this was not what we had in mind to un-sink this ship,'" Miley jokes. "They were like, 'Oh great, here's this, like, pile of s*** album she gave us, let's spray some Dua Lipa [on it], that'll make it better.'"

Some fans have speculated that Miley is referring to Dua in the lyrics of the Something Beautiful song "Every Girl You've Ever Loved." She sings about a girl who "has the perfect scent," "speaks the perfect French" and can "dance the night away" without breaking a sweat.

