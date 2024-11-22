Miley Cyrus reveals which Britney Spears song was on in 'Party in the U.S.A'

We finally know which Britney song was on.

In a teaser for an upcoming Spotify Billions Club episode featuring Miley Cyrus in conversation with her sister Brandi Cyrus, the singer revealed which Britney Spears song she was referencing in her hit track "Party in the U.S.A."

"The burning question everybody wants to know, what Britney song was on?" Brandi asked Miley.

"If I had to choose one, it would be ['I'm a Slave 4 U']," Miley said. "When I watched that video for the first time, that's when I knew I wanted to be a stripper."

Miley laughed, before saying her true aspiration. "No, a star," she said, before joking again, "Why choose when you can be both?"

The famous "Party in the U.S.A" lyrics are as follows: "Too much pressure and I'm nervous/ That's when the DJ dropped my favorite tune/ And a Britney song was on."

The Billions Club episode with Miley drops Friday on Spotify.

