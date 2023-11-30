Miley Cyrus posts first-ever live performance of "Flowers," following Spotify Top Global Song honors

Miley Cyrus told fans a week ago that she'd celebrated her 31st birthday on November 23 with an intimate performance of her "favorite songs, including my own" for "an audience full of my friends and family." During that performance, she delivered the first-ever live rendition of "Flowers" -- and now, she's posted it for everyone to enjoy.

The performance, from Chateau Marmont in Hollywood, features Miley in a tiny black dress and gloves, with her hair slicked back in a bun, singing the song with just piano accompaniment. Throughout the performance, she offers funny asides.

"I didn’t want to leave you -- but I had to. I didn’t want to fight -- but we did/ Started to cry, but then remembered I -- I’m in Dolce!” she laughed as she sang. After the line "Talk to myself for hours/say things you don't understand," she added, "I'm learning Italian!"

"Thank you for the support this year. Love , Miley," reads the caption on the video, which starts with a rundown of all the accolades she's received this year. In addition to scoring Spotify's Top Global Song honor with "Flowers," she's received six Grammy nominations and won three Billboard Music Awards.

"Flowers," from Miley's album Endless Summer Vacation, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, spent eight weeks at #1 and set a new record for the fastest song to reach a billion streams on Spotify.

