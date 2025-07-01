Miley Cyrus, Naomi Campbell strike a pose in 'Every Girl You've Ever Loved' music video

Miley Cyrus and Naomi Campbell appear in this screenshot from Cyrus' new music video, "Every Girl You've Ever Loved." Vevo/YouTube

Miley Cyrus and Naomi Campbell are the duo we didn't know we needed.

The music video for Cyrus' song, "Every Girl You've Ever Loved," featuring Campbell was released Monday and stars both of them.

In the video, the Grammy winner shows off her runway walk alongside the supermodel and the duo strike their fiercest poses at the end.

The pair shared the music video in a joint Instagram post.

"Every Girl You've Ever Loved" appears on Cyrus' Something Beautiful album. The album also includes, "End of the World" and "Easy Lover."

The music video comes as Disney announced Monday that the singer's visual album, Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful, will arrive on Disney+ and Hulu on July 16 in the U.S.

The visual album is a "one-of-a-kind pop opera fueled by fantasy, featuring thirteen original new songs from the visual album Something Beautiful," according to a press release.

The film premiered on June 6 at the Tribeca Festival before its theatrical release.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.