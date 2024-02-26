Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" was the biggest global single of 2023

Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" was a smash single, but now, it's officially been named the biggest single of 2023.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, which represents artists worldwide, has honored "Flowers" with its Global Single award, which means it was the world's bestselling single of 2023 across all digital formats: paid streaming, ad-supported streaming and single-track downloads.

Lewis Morrison, the director of Global Charts & Certifications at IFPI, said in a statement, "Topping the charts in so many countries simultaneously, the song – along with its message of empowerment -resonated across the world and is the definition of a truly global hit. Congratulations to Miley and her team for this incredible achievement."

According to the IFPI, the rest of the top 10 biggest singles in the world in 2023 were:

2. Selena Gomez & Rema, "Calm Down"

3. SZA, "Kill Bill"

4. The Weekend &Ariana Grande, "Die for You"

5. Harry Styles, "As It Was"

6. Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma, "La Bebe"

7. Taylor Swift, "Cruel Summer"

9. Taylor Swift, "Anti-Hero"

10. Jung Kook & Latto, "Seven"

