Miley Cyrus explains why she won't be touring for 'Something Beautiful'

Miley Cyrus has released her visual album, Something Beautiful, but she won't be hitting the road to perform it anytime soon.

In an interview with ABC News, Miley explains why she's not planning to do a major tour for the album.

"I do have the physical ability and I have the opportunities to tour. I wish I had the desire, but I don't," she says. "I also don't think that there is actually an infrastructure that supports artists."

Cyrus, who has toured before, points to other artists, like the late singer Prince, and how their time on the road impacted them. She says she cares deeply about how the touring lifestyle can have a negative impact on someone.

"It's really hard to maintain sobriety when you're on the road, which is a really important, kind of pillar of stability in my life," says Miley.

She says she's also concerned about mental wellness as a touring artist.

"You have so many thousands of people screaming at you, so dopamine, you're feeling a lot of love," says Miley. "And then you totally crash at the end of the show, and you start thinking that one person loving you is not enough, it needs to be 10,000, it needs to be 80,000."

Miley says she will still perform, as she did with fellow megastar artist Beyoncé back in June, when they performed the Cowboy Carter track "II Most Wanted," which they co-wrote.

The film version of Something Beautiful will be released July 16 on Disney+ and Hulu.

