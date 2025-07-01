Mgk shares 'sad version' of 'clichè' single

Machine Gun Kelly is getting in touch with his feelings with the newly unveiled "sad version" of his latest single, "clichè."

The updated recording slows down the tempo from the original as mgk sings earnestly over a mournful piano. You can listen for yourself now via digital platforms.

"Clichè" was first released in May, and is the lead single off mgk's upcoming album, lost americana. Kelly announced the record with a trailer that he's since confirmed is narrated by Bob Dylan.

Lost americana, the follow-up to 2022's mainstream sellout, is due out Aug. 8.

