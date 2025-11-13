Melissa Etheridge’s Rock Jam gala raises over $1 million for research to treat opioid use disorder

Melissa Etheridge helped raise over $1 million for her Etheridge Foundation at the nonprofit's inaugural Rock Jam fundraiser, which featured performances by Etheridge, co-host Hugh Jackman and country star Ashley McBryde.

The gala event took place Oct. 30 at VEA in Newport Beach, California, with the money funding research and development of plant-based and psychedelic medicines in the treatment of opioid use disorder.

"Raising a million dollars for our foundation's work is just incredible," said Etheridge, whose son Beckett died from OUD in 2020. "I want to thank everyone who stepped up to make it happen – the innovation needed in treating opioid use disorder has never been more important. This was an amazing night that I will never forget."

Those in attendance were treated to Etheridge's performances of "Come To My Window" and a new song, "Call You," while Jackman, who stars with Kate Hudson as half of a Neil Diamond cover band in the upcoming movie Song Sung Blue, performed Diamond's classic "Sweet Caroline." Etheridge, Jackman and McBryde also performed "A Million Dreams," from Jackman's 2017 movie musical The Greatest Showman.

