Melissa Etheridge sings at her daughter's wedding

When Jon Bon Jovi's son got married in 2024, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer didn't perform at the event. But Melissa Etheridge was only too happy to take the stage when her daughter got married.

People reports that Melissa's daughter Bailey Jean Cypheridge married Jocelyn Simone Rhude Sept. 5 at a winery in Sonoma, California, and the couple insisted on having a concert take place at the reception. Among the 12 performers was Melissa, who also walked Bailey down the aisle.

According to Bailey, Melissa "performed a few songs," including a new one that she wrote for the couple, which she plans to put on her next album.

"We got to hear the song beforehand! It was beautiful to hear it live, we passed out tissues," Jocelyn said of the song.

Bailey is Melissa's daughter with her former partner Julie Cypher. The two also had a son, Beckett Cypher, who struggled with opioid addiction and died in 2020. Both children's biological father was late rock legend David Crosby.

Melissa had been on tour with Indigo Girls, but took time off for the wedding. She returned to the tour Wednesday, as she and the duo headlined New York's Radio City Music Hall.

