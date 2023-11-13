Melissa Etheridge is going from Broadway to the road with new I'm Not Broken tour

James Moes

By Andrea Dresdale

Melissa Etheridge's Broadway show My Window is ending on November 19, but fans who didn't make the trek to see her in New York will have plenty of opportunity to catch her live next  year.

Melissa will be kicking off her I'm Not Broken tour March 14 in Santa Cruz, California; it's set to wrap up April 20 in Tunica, Mississippi. Etheridge Nation fan club members can grab tickets starting November 14 at 10 a.m. local time; the general sale begins November 17 at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages will also be available — check out the details on melissaetheridge.com.

In addition to bringing her autobiographical show My Window to Broadway, Melissa recently released a new memoir called Talking to My Angels, which was a top 10 New York Times bestseller.

