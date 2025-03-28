Meghan Trainor's 10th anniversary edition of 'TITLE' features new songs, live tracks

When it first came out in January 2015, Meghan Trainor's debut album, TITLE, had a mere 11 songs on it. But the new 10th anniversary edition, out now, includes a whopping 28 tracks.

Of those songs, two are new: A remastered version of "All About That Bass" and a version of "Better When I'm Dancin'" that Meghan's brother Justin produced for her recent Timeless Tour.

The rest of the added tracks are all the ones that have been released on the various deluxe, special and Japanese editions of the record over the past 10 years, plus live versions of songs recorded in London for Spotify. Those live tracks include "Lips Are Movin'," "Title," "All About That Bass," and covers of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love" and Sam Smith's "Stay With Me."

The anniversary version of the album is also available as a collector's edition, pressed on translucent pink vinyl. It comes with a sticker sheet of doodles drawn by Meghan's kids and a 12-page signed booklet, all inside a rainbow holographic jacket.

On Saturday, Meghan will receive the Hitmaker Award at Billboard's Women in Music ceremony.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.