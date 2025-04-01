Meghan Trainor addresses changing appearance, reveals use of weight-loss drug

Meghan Trainor has been very open about the fact that she recently got a boob job, but she now reveals that that's not the only thing she's done to make herself feel good about her body.

On Instagram, Meghan wrote that while being honored at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 29, she found it "disheartening" that so many of the questions she got from reporters -- and comments she got online -- were "focused on my body instead of my music, my passion or the decade of hard work that got me here."

"This is what it’s like to be a woman in the music industry," she wrote. She then spilled on her secrets, which include a popular weight-loss drug.

"No, I don’t look like I did 10 years ago. I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me," she explained. "I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great."

She added, "Here’s to celebrating talent, growth, and the power of putting yourself first. Let’s keep shifting the convo to what REALLY matters."

