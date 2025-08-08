Meghan Trainor voicing character in new Disney Jr. series 'HEY A.J.! '

Meghan Trainor; Disney/Eric McCandless
By Andrea Dresdale

Meghan Trainor has lent her voice to animated projects in the past, and now she's taking on another project that both her young sons can watch.

HEY A.J.! is a new series debuting on Disney Jr. and then Disney+ in 2026. It's described as a "whimsical and music-filled family comedy" about a young girl with a big imagination and her stuffed bunny. It's based on the Hey A.J. books by ex-NFL star-turned-children's book author Martellus Bennett.

Meghan will provide the voice of a recurring character: the mother of A.J.'s best friend, Jessie.

She previously voiced characters in the films Smurfs: The Lost Village and Playmobil: The Movie and also guest starred on an episode of Blue's Clues & You!

Meghan is mom to 4-year-old Riley Trainor and 2-year-old Barry Trainor.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!