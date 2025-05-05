May is Stroke Awareness Month; experts warn of rising cases in young adults

As Stroke Awareness Month begins, health experts are raising concern over a growing trend; more adults under 45 are experiencing strokes, prompting calls for greater awareness of symptoms and risk factors.

Dr. Clinton Wright, a vascular neurologist and Associate Director at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), says strokes now affect over 800,000 people in the U.S. each year and remain a leading cause of death and long-term disability.

Young adults now make up 10 to 15 percent of all stroke cases. Dr. Wright said. “This could be due to rising rates of conditions like hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking, and obesity.”

As part of the national “Know Stroke” campaign, health officials are urging the public to learn the warning signs of stroke and to act quickly in an emergency. The acronym F.A.S.T. can help people remember key symptoms:

F – Face drooping

– Face drooping A – Arm weakness or numbness

– Arm weakness or numbness S – Slurred or difficult speech

– Slurred or difficult speech T – Time to call 911 immediately

Additional stroke symptoms include sudden numbness or weakness on one side of the body, confusion, trouble seeing, walking difficulties, dizziness, or a sudden severe headache with no known cause.

“Every second there are neurons lost, millions are lost every minute when someone is having a stroke,” Dr. Wright emphasized. “The quicker you can get that treatment, the better.”

Throughout May, the NINDS is encouraging people of all ages to know the signs, seek prompt medical attention, and take steps to reduce risk factors through healthier lifestyle choices.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story